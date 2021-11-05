Win probabilities: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

×
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Scottie Scheffler (2, -11, 13.6%)
2. Viktor Hovland (T3, -10, 12.8%)
3. Matthew Wolff (1, -13, 12.6%)
4. Justin Thomas (T5, -9, 5.9%)
5. Carlos Ortiz (T3, -10, 5.8%)
6. Billy Horschel (T5, -9, 5.6%)
7. Aaron Wise (T5, -9, 4.6%)
8. Sergio Garcia (T5, -9, 4.0%)
9. Talor Gooch (T5, -9, 3.5%)
10. Russell Henley (T15, -8, 3.4%)

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.

