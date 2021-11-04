-
Cut prediction: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
November 04, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia sinks birdie putt at Mayakoba
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -1.72 strokes per round
Morning wave: -2.21
Afternoon wave: -1.23
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
77 players at -2 or better (T57)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 4 under par: 37.3%
2. 3 under par: 35.9%
3. 5 under par: 13.7%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Aaron Wise (2, -8, 10.5%)
2. Billy Horschel (T3, -7, 8.6%)
3. Sergio Garcia (T3, -7, 7.4%)
4. Russell Henley (T7, -6, 7.2%)
5. Matthew Wolff (1, -10, 6.4%)
6. Talor Gooch (T3, -7, 6.3%)
7. Chris Kirk (T3, -7, 4.9%)
8. Viktor Hovland (T20, -4, 4.1%)
9. Joel Dahmen (T7, -6, 3.7%)
10. Abraham Ancer (T36, -3, 3.0%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
