Highlights
Win probabilities: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
October 29, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Taylor Pendrith (1, -11, 27.5%)
2. Patrick Rodgers (2, -10, 17.5%)
3. Vincent Whaley (3, -9, 9.4%)
4. Danny Lee (T4, -8, 4.5%)
5. David Skinns (T4, -8, 3.7%)
6. Lucas Herbert (T6, -7, 3.5%)
7. Chad Ramey (T10, -6, 2.8%)
8. Alex Smalley (T10, -6, 2.4%)
9. Justin Lower (T6, -7, 2.4%)
10. Peter Malnati (T6, -7, 2.3%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.