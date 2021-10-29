×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Stats Report
BACK
  • Highlights

    Win probabilities: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • Highlights

    Patrick Rodgers chips in for eagle at Bermuda

2022 Bermuda Championship, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Taylor Pendrith (1, -11, 27.5%)
2. Patrick Rodgers (2, -10, 17.5%)
3. Vincent Whaley (3, -9, 9.4%)
4. Danny Lee (T4, -8, 4.5%)
5. David Skinns (T4, -8, 3.7%)
6. Lucas Herbert (T6, -7, 3.5%)
7. Chad Ramey (T10, -6, 2.8%)
8. Alex Smalley (T10, -6, 2.4%)
9. Justin Lower (T6, -7, 2.4%)
10. Peter Malnati (T6, -7, 2.3%)

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.

PREVIOUS

Cut prediction: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

PREVIOUS