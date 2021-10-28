×
    Cut prediction: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Brandon Hagy holes birdie putt from off the green at Bermuda

2022 Bermuda Championship, Round 1 (Suspended Overnight)

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +1.61 strokes per round
Morning wave: +3.1
Afternoon wave: +0.13

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

73 players at +2 or better (T63)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 2 over par: 41.5%
2. 1 over par: 25.1%
3. 3 over par: 23.3%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Chad Ramey (T1, -6, 16.8%)
2. Seamus Power (T4, -4, 9.1%)
3. Brandon Hagy (T1, -6, 7.1%)
4. Vincent Whaley (3, -5, 6.8%)
5. Patrick Reed (T10, -3, 5.8%)
6. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (T4, -4, 4.1%)
7. Patrick Rodgers (T10, -3, 3.3%)
8. Greyson Sigg (T10, -3, 3.3%)
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T34, E, 3.2%)
10. Danny Lee (T4, -4, 2.9%)

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.

