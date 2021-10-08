-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: Shriners Children's Open
-
-
October 08, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Sam Burns’ Round 2 highlights from Shriners
2022 Shriners Children's Open, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Sungjae Im (T1, -14, 22.0%)
2. Sam Burns (T3, -13, 17.5%)
3. Chad Ramey (T1, -14, 12.7%)
4. Aaron Wise (5, -12, 7.5%)
5. Adam Schenk (T3, -13, 7.1%)
6. Louis Oosthuizen (T13, -10, 4.6%)
7. Talor Gooch (T6, -11, 3.9%)
8. Charley Hoffman (T13, -10, 2.8%)
9. Matthew Wolff (T6, -11, 2.4%)
10. Matt Jones (T6, -11, 2.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Adam Hadwin +4.1
Around the Green: Danny Willett +2.4
Approach the Green: Kyle Stanley +4.4
Off-the-tee: Harry Higgs +1.9
Total: Aaron Wise +7.2
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Shriners Children's Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.