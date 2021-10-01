-
Win probabilities: Sanderson Farms Championship
-
-
October 01, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Will Zalatoris (T1, -13, 25.2%)
2. Sahith Theegala (T1, -13, 16.5%)
3. Sam Burns (T7, -10, 10.7%)
4. Cameron Young (T4, -12, 6.1%)
5. Nick Watney (T1, -13, 4.5%)
6. Hayden Buckley (T4, -12, 4.2%)
7. Roger Sloan (6, -11, 3.9%)
8. Aaron Wise (T7, -10, 3.5%)
9. Stephan Jaeger (T7, -10, 2.3%)
10. Kurt Kitayama (T7, -10, 2.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Will Zalatoris +5.4
Around the Green: William McGirt +2.6
Approach the Green: Tom Hoge +3.7
Off-the-tee: Trey Mullinax +2.2
Total: Will Zalatoris +8.7
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sanderson Farms Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.