Highlights
Win probabilities: Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Maverick McNealy (1, -12, 32.6%)
2. Mito Pereira (T2, -10, 11.7%)
3. Will Zalatoris (T4, -9, 9.6%)
4. Beau Hossler (T2, -10, 4.4%)
5. Troy Merritt (T4, -9, 4.2%)
6. Harold Varner III (T7, -8, 4.0%)
7. Bronson Burgoon (T4, -9, 3.7%)
8. Russell Knox (T7, -8, 3.2%)
9. Hideki Matsuyama (T17, -6, 3.1%)
10. Matt Kuchar (T7, -8, 1.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Beau Hossler +4.7
Around the Green: Maverick McNealy +3.9
Approach the Green: David Lipsky +3.2
Off-the-tee: J.T. Poston +2.3
Total: Maverick McNealy +7.5
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Fortinet Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.