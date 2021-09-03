-
Highlights
Win probabilities: TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jon Rahm (2, -16, 46.5%)
2. Patrick Cantlay (1, -17, 44.4%)
3. Bryson DeChambeau (3, -11, 3.2%)
4. Justin Thomas (4, -10, 1.5%)
5. Viktor Hovland (T5, -9, 1.0%)
6. Cameron Smith (T5, -9, 0.6%)
7. Harris English (T5, -9, 0.5%)
8. Tony Finau (T5, -9, 0.5%)
9. Rory McIlroy (T10, -8, 0.5%)
10. Louis Oosthuizen (T10, -8, 0.4%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Hideki Matsuyama +2.9
Around the Green: Jon Rahm +2.4
Approach the Green: Louis Oosthuizen +1.9
Off-the-tee: Jason Kokrak +1.7
Total: Jon Rahm +3.7
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the TOUR Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.