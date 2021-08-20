-
Highlights
Win probabilities: THE NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2021 THE NORTHERN TRUST, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jon Rahm (1, -12, 44.4%)
2. Xander Schauffele (T3, -10, 10.5%)
3. Tony Finau (2, -11, 10.4%)
4. Justin Thomas (T3, -10, 9.0%)
5. Jordan Spieth (T10, -8, 4.2%)
6. Brooks Koepka (T10, -8, 3.0%)
7. Viktor Hovland (T12, -7, 2.0%)
8. Keith Mitchell (T3, -10, 1.9%)
9. Alex Noren (T6, -9, 1.8%)
10. Harold Varner III (T6, -9, 1.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Tom Hoge +3.5
Around the Green: Kevin Na +3.8
Approach the Green: Webb Simpson +3.9
Off-the-tee: Scottie Scheffler +2.3
Total: Jordan Spieth +7.0
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the 3M Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.