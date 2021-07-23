-
Win probabilities: 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Ryan Armour (T1, -10, 12.4%)
2. Adam Hadwin (T1, -10, 10.7%)
3. Jhonattan Vegas (T3, -9, 8.3%)
4. Chez Reavie (T3, -9, 7.6%)
5. Bo Hoag (T3, -9, 6.2%)
6. Louis Oosthuizen (T19, -6, 6.0%)
7. Roger Sloan (T3, -9, 5.4%)
8. Keegan Bradley (T9, -7, 5.0%)
9. Maverick McNealy (T7, -8, 4.9%)
10. Cameron Tringale (T9, -7, 4.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Martin Trainer +4.2
Around the Green: Jimmy Walker +2.7
Approach the Green: Brendon Todd +5.1
Off-the-tee: Ben Taylor +2.2
Total: Brian Stuard +6.6
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the 3M Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.