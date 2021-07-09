-
Win probabilities: John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Luke List (1, -13, 16.9%)
2. Sebastian Munoz (2, -12, 12.2%)
3. Lucas Glover (T3, -11, 7.6%)
4. Ryan Moore (T3, -11, 7.3%)
5. Chez Reavie (T3, -11, 7.2%)
6. Chase Seiffert (T3, -11, 4.7%)
7. Brandon Hagy (T3, -11, 4.6%)
8. Russell Henley (T12, -9, 3.8%)
9. Patrick Rodgers (T10, -10, 3.7%)
10. Adam Schenk (T3, -11, 3.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Brandon Hagy +4.3
Around the Green: Matthew NeSmith +2.5
Approach the Green: Greg Chalmers +3.6
Off-the-tee: Cameron Champ +2.8
Total: Luke List +6.0
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the John Deere Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.