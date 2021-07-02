-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
-
July 02, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Max Homa’s Round 2 highlights from Rocket Mortgage
2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Joaquin Niemann (T1, -10, 17.9%)
2. Max Homa (T3, -9, 9.2%)
3. Tom Lewis (T1, -10, 7.6%)
4. Chris Kirk (T3, -9, 7.3%)
5. Troy Merritt (T3, -9, 4.4%)
6. Kevin Kisner (T6, -8, 4.1%)
7. Russell Knox (T6, -8, 3.4%)
8. Cameron Davis (T6, -8, 3.3%)
9. Sungjae Im (T14, -7, 3.2%)
10. Jason Kokrak (T21, -6, 3.1%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Tyler Duncan +4.5
Around the Green: Sean O'Hair +3.1
Approach the Green: Vincent Whaley +3.4
Off-the-tee: Jason Kokrak +1.7
Total: Max Homa +6.4
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.