-
STAT BROTHERS
Win probabilities: U.S. Open
-
-
June 18, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- Louis Oosthuizen is just one back in search of his second major. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
2021 U.S. Open, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jon Rahm (T5, -3, 17.8%)
2. Louis Oosthuizen (T3, -4, 13.5%)
3. Xander Schauffele (T7, -2, 12.2%)
4. Russell Henley (T1, -5, 11.2%)
5. Matthew Wolff (T3, -4, 7.2%)
6. Bubba Watson (T5, -3, 4.4%)
7. Bryson DeChambeau (T13, E, 3.6%)
8. Richard Bland (T1, -5, 3.1%)
9. Collin Morikawa (T13, E, 2.9%)
10. Scottie Scheffler (T10, -1, 2.6%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Richard Bland +4.7
Around the Green: Brian Harman +3.0
Approach the Green: Lanto Griffin +4.3
Off-the-tee: Taylor Pendrith +2.2
Total: Richard Bland / Bubba Watson / Mackenzie Hughes / Collin Morikawa +6.8
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the U.S. Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.