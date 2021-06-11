-
Win probabilities: Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Dustin Johnson (2, -9, 41.0%)
2. Chesson Hadley (1, -11, 22.4%)
3. Harris English (T4, -6, 7.1%)
4. Seamus Power (T4, -6, 3.3%)
5. Tain Lee (3, -7, 3.0%)
6. Erik Van Rooyen (T4, -6, 2.8%)
7. Tyrrell Hatton (T17, -3, 2.7%)
8. Pat Perez (T4, -6, 2.5%)
9. Garrick Higgo (T10, -5, 2.3%)
10. Chez Reavie (T4, -6, 2.3%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Chesson Hadley +4.4
Around the Green: John Pak +3.4
Approach the Green: D.J. Trahan +4.1
Off-the-tee: Matt Fitzpatrick +2.7
Total: Chesson Hadley +7.0
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.