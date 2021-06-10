Cut prediction: Palmetto Championship at Congaree

×
2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +0.75 strokes per round
Morning wave: +0.46
Afternoon wave: +1.03

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

74 players at 0 or better (T54)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. Even par: 39.9%
2. 1 under par: 26.3%
3. 1 over par: 22.3%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Dustin Johnson (T2, -6, 25.7%)
2. Harris English (T7, -4, 7.1%)
3. Erik Van Rooyen (T2, -6, 6.4%)
4. Jhonattan Vegas (6, -5, 6.0%)
5. Doc Redman (T2, -6, 5.3%)
6. Wes Roach (1, -7, 4.0%)
7. Chesson Hadley (T2, -6, 3.6%)
8. Nick Taylor (T7, -4, 3.0%)
9. Roger Sloan (T7, -4, 3.0%)
10. Ian Poulter (T19, -3, 2.8%)

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.

