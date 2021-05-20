×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Stats Report
BACK
  • Interviews

    Cut prediction: PGA Championship

  • Interviews

    Collin Morikawa on defending his title at the PGA Championship

2021 PGA Championship, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +2.77 strokes per round
Morning wave: +2.33
Afternoon wave: +3.22

Current cutline (top 70 and ties):

76 players at +2 or better (T62)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 4 over par: 41.8%
2. 5 over par: 28.0%
3. 3 over par: 20.4%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Corey Conners (1, -5, 16.1%)
2. Viktor Hovland (T2, -3, 10.0%)
3. Collin Morikawa (T8, -2, 5.6%)
4. Keegan Bradley (T2, -3, 4.8%)
5. Jon Rahm (T31, E, 4.5%)
6. Cameron Davis (T2, -3, 3.2%)
7. Brooks Koepka (T2, -3, 3.1%)
8. Tyrrell Hatton (T16, -1, 2.7%)
9. Sungjae Im (T8, -2, 2.7%)
10. Will Zalatoris (T16, -1, 2.6%)

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the PGA Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.

PREVIOUS

Win probabilities: AT&T Byron Nelson

PREVIOUS