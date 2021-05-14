-
Win probabilities: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 14, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Sam Burns (1, -17, 43.4%)
2. Alex Noren (2, -15, 15.7%)
3. Kyounghoon Lee (3, -14, 8.4%)
4. Jordan Spieth (T6, -11, 5.3%)
5. Doc Redman (4, -13, 3.7%)
6. Carlos Ortiz (T6, -11, 2.3%)
7. Matt Kuchar (T6, -11, 2.1%)
8. Charl Schwartzel (T6, -11, 1.7%)
9. Patton Kizzire (T6, -11, 1.4%)
10. Jon Rahm (T40, -7, 1.1%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Rob Oppenheim +4.2
Around the Green: Jr. Potter +3.1
Approach the Green: Sam Burns +4.4
Off-the-tee: Bryson DeChambeau +2.2
Total: Sam Burns +8.4
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the AT&T Byron Nelson, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.