-
-
Cut prediction: Valspar Championship
-
April 29, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- April 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at Valspar
2021 Valspar Championship, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +0.13 strokes per round
Morning wave: +0.22
Afternoon wave: +0.05
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
65 players at -1 or better (T45)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 1 under par: 40.8%
2. E: 32.8%
3. 2 under par: 15.7%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Keegan Bradley (1, -7, 11.3%)
2. Emiliano Grillo (T2, -5, 7.2%)
3. Justin Thomas (T28, -2, 7.0%)
4. Max Homa (T2, -5, 6.0%)
5. Abraham Ancer (T7, -4, 5.3%)
6. Viktor Hovland (T28, -2, 4.6%)
7. Ryan Moore (T2, -5, 4.4%)
8. Joaquin Niemann (T14, -3, 4.3%)
9. Sungjae Im (T14, -3, 4.0%)
10. Jason Kokrak (T7, -4, 3.8%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Valspar Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
-
-