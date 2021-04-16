-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: RBC Heritage
-
-
April 16, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Corey Conners’ Round 2 highlights from RBC Heritage
2021 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Stewart Cink (1, -16, 46.9%)
2. Corey Conners (2, -11, 13.2%)
3. Collin Morikawa (T4, -9, 6.9%)
4. Emiliano Grillo (3, -10, 6.5%)
5. Cameron Smith (T4, -9, 4.8%)
6. Sungjae Im (T4, -9, 4.4%)
7. Billy Horschel (T4, -9, 3.9%)
8. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T11, -7, 2.1%)
9. Abraham Ancer (T11, -7, 1.7%)
10. Will Zalatoris (T11, -7, 1.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Matt Fitzpatrick +4.9
Around the Green: Alex Noren +2.8
Approach the Green: Abraham Ancer +4.3
Off-the-tee: Sergio Garcia +2.1
Total: Stewart Cink +7.2
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the RBC Heritage, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.