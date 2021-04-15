Cut prediction: RBC Heritage

-
April 15, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -0.29 strokes per round
Morning wave: -0.69
Afternoon wave: +0.09
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
66 players at -1 or better (T46)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 1 under par: 41.6%
2. Even par: 29.3%
3. 2 under par: 19.1%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Cameron Smith (1, -9, 24.3%)
2. Collin Morikawa (T3, -6, 12.2%)
3. Stewart Cink (2, -8, 7.9%)
4. Daniel Berger (T8, -4, 4.8%)
5. Corey Conners (T8, -4, 4.4%)
6. Brian Harman (T8, -4, 4.3%)
7. Billy Horschel (T5, -5, 4.2%)
8. Charles Howell III (T5, -5, 3.0%)
9. Matt Wallace (T3, -6, 2.3%)
10. Sungjae Im (T17, -3, 1.9%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the RBC Heritage, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.