Interviews
Win probabilities: Masters Tournament
April 09, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2021 Masters Tournament, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Justin Rose (1, -7, 15.7%)
2. Will Zalatoris (T2, -6, 12.5%)
3. Justin Thomas (T6, -4, 11.0%)
4. Jordan Spieth (T4, -5, 9.9%)
5. Brian Harman (T2, -6, 8.6%)
6. Tony Finau (T6, -4, 7.0%)
7. Xander Schauffele (12, -3, 5.4%)
8. Hideki Matsuyama (T6, -4, 5.3%)
9. Marc Leishman (T4, -5, 3.7%)
10. Si Woo Kim (T6, -4, 3.3%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Masters Tournament, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.