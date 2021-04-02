-
Highlights
Win probabilities: Valero Texas Open
-
-
April 02, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- Matt Wallace recorded a 4-under 68 on Friday at the Valero Texas Open. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
2021 Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Cameron Tringale (1, -9, 38.1%)
2. Jordan Spieth (T2, -7, 18.3%)
3. Matt Wallace (T2, -7, 9.7%)
4. Erik Van Rooyen (T4, -5, 4.5%)
5. Brandt Snedeker (T4, -5, 2.9%)
6. Matt Kuchar (T8, -4, 2.7%)
7. Hideki Matsuyama (T14, -3, 2.6%)
8. Charley Hoffman (T14, -3, 2.1%)
9. Kyle Stanley (T4, -5, 2.1%)
10. Brandon Hagy (T8, -4, 2.0%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Cameron Champ +4.0
Around the Green: Brandon Hagy +3.1
Approach the Green: Brandt Snedeker +4.3
Off-the-tee: Cameron Davis +2.2
Total: Charley Hoffman +7.1
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Valero Texas Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.