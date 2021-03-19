-
Highlights
Win probabilities: The Honda Classic
March 19, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at Honda
2021 The Honda Classic, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Aaron Wise (1, -12, 40.3%)
2. Matt Jones (T2, -9, 12.9%)
3. Brandon Hagy (T2, -9, 8.3%)
4. Russell Henley (T5, -7, 5.9%)
5. Shane Lowry (T5, -7, 4.5%)
6. Sam Ryder (4, -8, 4.2%)
7. Denny McCarthy (T5, -7, 3.7%)
8. Cameron Tringale (T10, -5, 2.7%)
9. Joaquin Niemann (T16, -4, 2.1%)
10. Sungjae Im (T16, -4, 1.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Zach Zaback +4.0
Around the Green: Robert Streb +4.1
Approach the Green: Dylan Frittelli +3.7
Off-the-tee: Maverick McNealy +2.2
Total: Brandon Hagy +8.7
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The Honda Classic or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.