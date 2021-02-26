-
Highlights
Win probabilities: WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession
February 26, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at WGC-Workday
2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Brooks Koepka (1, -11, 19.7%)
2. Collin Morikawa (T2, -10, 12.2%)
3. Tony Finau (T5, -9, 12.1%)
4. Cameron Smith (T2, -10, 10.8%)
5. Webb Simpson (T5, -9, 9.8%)
6. Billy Horschel (T2, -10, 9.7%)
7. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T5, -9, 7.5%)
8. Patrick Reed (T8, -8, 5.1%)
9. Kevin Kisner (T8, -8, 2.6%)
10. Louis Oosthuizen (T10, -7, 1.9%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Jason Scrivener +3.9
Around the Green: Webb Simpson +3.1
Approach the Green: Dustin Johnson +3.8
Off-the-tee: Laurie Canter +2.5
Total: Bryson DeChambeau +6.9
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.