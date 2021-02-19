-
Highlights
Win probabilities: The Genesis Invitational
-
-
February 19, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Genesis
2021 The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Sam Burns (1, -12, 37.5%)
2. Dustin Johnson (T2, -7, 20.6%)
3. Joaquin Niemann (T2, -7, 7.4%)
4. Patrick Cantlay (T9, -5, 4.9%)
5. Jason Kokrak (T2, -7, 4.4%)
6. Jordan Spieth (T6, -6, 3.5%)
7. Tony Finau (T14, -4, 2.7%)
8. Jon Rahm (T19, -3, 2.5%)
9. Max Homa (T6, -6, 2.4%)
10. Wyndham Clark (T6, -6, 1.9%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Jason Kokrak +3.0
Around the Green: Bryson DeChambeau +3.2
Approach the Green: Jordan Spieth +3.0
Off-the-tee: Carlos Ortiz +1.9
Total: Sam Burns +4.9
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The Genesis Invitational, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.