Cut prediction: The Genesis Invitational
February 18, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2021 The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +0.21 strokes per round
Morning wave: 0.00
Afternoon wave: +0.42
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
70 players at Even or better (T47)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 1 over par: 39.2%
2. Even: 33.7%
3. 2 over par: 14.1%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Dustin Johnson (T12, -3, 15.2%)
2. Patrick Cantlay (T4, -4, 11.9%)
3. Sam Burns (1, -7, 10.6%)
4. Scottie Scheffler (T4, -4, 6.0%)
5. Joaquin Niemann (T4, -4, 4.9%)
6. Jon Rahm (T34, -1, 4.1%)
7. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T2, -5, 4.0%)
8. Max Homa (T2, -5, 3.8%)
9. Jason Kokrak (T4, -4, 3.1%)
10. Brooks Koepka (T12, -3, 3.1%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The Genesis Invitational, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.