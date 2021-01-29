-
Highlights
Win probabilities: Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm makes two-putt birdie at Farmers
2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jon Rahm (T2, -8, 24.0%)
2. Viktor Hovland (1, -9, 15.6%)
3. Tony Finau (T2, -8, 13.8%)
4. Patrick Reed (T2, -8, 9.9%)
5. Adam Scott (T2, -8, 6.5%)
6. Ryan Palmer (T2, -8, 6.3%)
7. Rory McIlroy (T14, -5, 5.4%)
8. Lanto Griffin (T2, -8, 4.0%)
9. Sam Burns (T11, -6, 1.7%)
10. Peter Malnati (T8, -7, 1.4%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Will Gordon +4.3
Around the Green: Jason Kokrak +2.7
Approach the Green: Viktor Hovland +4.7
Off-the-tee: Brandon Hagy +1.8
Total: Viktor Hovland +9.8
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Farmers Insurance Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.