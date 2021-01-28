-
Highlights
Cut prediction: Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Scoring Conditions:
Torrey Pines (North): -2.55 strokes per round
Torrey Pines (South): +1.17 strokes per round
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
68 players at -2 or better (T48)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 2 under par: 36.9%
2. 3 under par: 34.0%
3. 1 under par: 14.4%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Rory McIlroy (T21, -4, 17.2%)
2. Jon Rahm (T32, -3, 13.3%)
3. Patrick Reed (T1, -8, 12.4%)
4. Ryan Palmer (T4, -6, 7.6%)
5. Scottie Scheffler (3, -7, 6.6%)
6. Tony Finau (T32, -3, 5.9%)
7. Alex Noren (T1, -8, 3.2%)
8. Cameron Smith (T4, -6, 2.9%)
9. Peter Malnati (T4, -6, 2.5%)
10. Talor Gooch (T4, -6, 2.1%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Farmers Insurance Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.