-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: The American Express
-
-
January 22, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Tony Finau’s Round 2 highlights from The American Express
2021 The American Express, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Sungjae Im (1, -11, 20.7%)
2. Tony Finau (T2, -10, 16.2%)
3. Abraham Ancer (T2, -10, 12.5%)
4. Si Woo Kim (T2, -10, 8.3%)
5. Nick Taylor (T2, -10, 5.4%)
6. Emiliano Grillo (T7, -9, 4.0%)
7. Doug Ghim (T7, -9, 3.0%)
8. Brian Harman (T10, -8, 2.9%)
9. Brandon Hagy (T2, -10, 2.4%)
10. John Huh (T10, -8, 1.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Sungjae Im +4.2
Around the Green: Brian Gay +2.4
Approach the Green: Scott Stallings +3.2
Off-the-tee: Luke List +1.7
Total: Sungjae Im +6.0
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The American Express, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.