×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS
Stats Report
BACK
  • Highlights

    Cut prediction: The American Express

  • Highlights

    Tony Finau approaches from bunker, birdies at The American Express

Scoring Conditions:

Stadium Course: -0.95 strokes per round

Front 9:  35.538                

Back 9:  35.513  

Total: 71.051   

Nicklaus Tournament: -1.62

Front 9: 35.513

Back 9: 34.872

Total: 70.385 

Current cutline (top 65 and ties)

90 players at -2 or better (T61)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 4 under par: 40.8%
2. 5 under par: 27.5%
3. 3 under par: 20.4%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Tony Finau (T15, -4, 7.8%)
2. Patrick Reed (T15, -4, 7.4%)
3. Si Woo Kim (T3, -6, 7.0%)
4. Byeong Hun An (2, -7, 5.3%)
5. Sungjae Im (T15, -4, 4.9%)
6. Patrick Cantlay (T39, -3, 4.2%)
7. Abraham Ancer (T39, -3, 3.2%)
8. Max Homa (T3, -6, 3.0%)
9. Brandon Hagy (1, -8, 2.9%)
10. Scottie Scheffler (T61, -2, 2.9%)

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.

PREVIOUS

Win probabilities: Sony Open in Hawaii

PREVIOUS