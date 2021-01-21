-
Highlights
Cut prediction: The American Express
-
-
January 21, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Tony Finau approaches from bunker, birdies at The American Express
Scoring Conditions:
Stadium Course: -0.95 strokes per round
Front 9: 35.538
Back 9: 35.513
Total: 71.051
Nicklaus Tournament: -1.62
Front 9: 35.513
Back 9: 34.872
Total: 70.385
Current cutline (top 65 and ties)
90 players at -2 or better (T61)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 4 under par: 40.8%
2. 5 under par: 27.5%
3. 3 under par: 20.4%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Tony Finau (T15, -4, 7.8%)
2. Patrick Reed (T15, -4, 7.4%)
3. Si Woo Kim (T3, -6, 7.0%)
4. Byeong Hun An (2, -7, 5.3%)
5. Sungjae Im (T15, -4, 4.9%)
6. Patrick Cantlay (T39, -3, 4.2%)
7. Abraham Ancer (T39, -3, 3.2%)
8. Max Homa (T3, -6, 3.0%)
9. Brandon Hagy (1, -8, 2.9%)
10. Scottie Scheffler (T61, -2, 2.9%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.