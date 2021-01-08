Win probabilities: Sentry Tournament of Champions

×
Stats Report
2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Harris English (1, -14, 19.7%)
2. Justin Thomas (T2, -12, 14.6%)
3. Xander Schauffele (T6, -11, 8.1%)
4. Collin Morikawa (T2, -12, 7.5%)
5. Daniel Berger (T2, -12, 7.5%)
6. Dustin Johnson (T10, -10, 6.9%)
7. Patrick Reed (T6, -11, 5.7%)
8. Bryson DeChambeau (T10, -10, 5.5%)
9. Jon Rahm (T10, -10, 4.6%)
10. Sungjae Im (T6, -11, 3.8%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Webb Simpson +2.6
Around the Green: Marc Leishman +1.6
Approach the Green: Joaquin Niemann +3.2
Off-the-tee: Bryson DeChambeau +3.1
Total: Collin Morikawa +3.3

NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
 

