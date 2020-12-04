-
STAT BROTHERS
Win probabilities: Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN
December 04, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- Knox followed his opening-round 65 with a 69 on Friday. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
2021 Mayakoba Golf Classic, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Emiliano Grillo (1, -13, 45.1%)
2. Tony Finau (T2, -9, 10.7%)
3. Tom Hoge (T2, -9, 5.9%)
4. Russell Knox (4, -8, 4.6%)
5. Joel Dahmen (T5, -7, 4.1%)
6. Viktor Hovland (T9, -6, 3.9%)
7. Brendon Todd (T9, -6, 3.0%)
8. Kyle Stanley (T5, -7, 2.4%)
9. Joaquin Niemann (T9, -6, 2.1%)
10. Corey Conners (T18, -5, 1.8%)
Highest cut probabilities that missed cut:
1. Michael Gligic (started Friday at -4; 92.2% to make cut)
2. Harry Higgs (-3; 91.8%)
3. Ryan Armour (-2; 86.4%)
4. Rickie Fowler (-1; 94.3%)
5. Brooks Koepka (Even; 74.7%)
Lowest cut probabilities that made cut:
1. Brice Garnett (started Friday at +3; 24% to make cut)
2. Rafael Campos (+1; 24.5%)
3. Ben Taylor (+1; 25.4%)
4. Max Homa (+2; 32.1%)
5. Sepp Straka (+2; 33.2%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.