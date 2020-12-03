-
Round Recaps
Cut prediction: Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN
December 03, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox leads by one at Mayakoba
2021 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +0.43 strokes per round
Morning wave: +0.64
Afternoon wave: +0.23
Scoring Averages:
Front Nine: 35.947
Back Nine: 35.485
Total: 71.432
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
69 players at 0 or better (T56)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. Even: 40.6%
2. 1 under par: 31.0%
3. 1 over par: 17.4%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Viktor Hovland (T5, -4, 9.7%)
2. Russell Knox (1, -6, 8.1%)
3. Joaquin Niemann (T2, -5, 7.8%)
4. Brendon Todd (T5, -4, 7.3%)
5. Emiliano Grillo (T2, -5, 6.4%)
6. Harris English (T20, -2, 5.2%)
7. Tony Finau (T5, -4, 5.2%)
8. Tom Hoge (T2, -5, 4.0%)
9. Daniel Berger (T20, -2, 4.0%)
10. Joel Dahmen (T13, -3, 3.6%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.