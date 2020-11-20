-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: The RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Harris English’s Round 2 highlights from The RSM Classic
2021 The RSM Classic, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Robert Streb (1, -14, 21.1%)
2. Harris English (T5, -10, 19.2%)
3. Patton Kizzire (T3, -11, 6.4%)
4. Camilo Villegas (2, -12, 6.3%)
5. Bronson Burgoon (T3, -11, 6.2%)
6. Kyle Stanley (T5, -10, 5.4%)
7. Zach Johnson (7, -9, 5.3%)
8. Kevin Kisner (T8, -8, 5.0%)
9. Emiliano Grillo (T8, -8, 2.2%)
10. Joel Dahmen (T11, -7, 1.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2 (Seaside course only):
Putting: Beau Hossler +4.1
Around the Green: James Hahn +2.8
Approach the Green: Joel Dahmen +3.2
Off-the-tee: Keegan Bradley +1.8
Total: Joel Dahmen +7.7
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The RSM Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.