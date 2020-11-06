-
Win probabilities: Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Sam Burns (1, -7, 20.6%)
2. Jason Day (T2, -5, 13.6%)
3. Dustin Johnson (T14, -2, 7.7%)
4. Carlos Ortiz (T2, -5, 6.7%)
5. Corey Conners (T4, -4, 6.4%)
6. Adam Scott (T9, -3, 5.1%)
7. Tony Finau (T14, -2, 4.6%)
8. Aaron Wise (T4, -4, 4.1%)
9. Brandt Snedeker (T4, -4, 3.9%)
10. Talor Gooch (T9, -3, 2.9%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Francesco Molinari +3.6
Around the Green: Troy Merritt +3.0
Approach the Green: Matthew NeSmith +3.3
Off-the-tee: Bo Hoag +1.7
Total: Sam Burns +6.3
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Vivint Houston Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.