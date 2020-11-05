-
Highlights
Cut prediction: Vivint Houston Open
-
-
November 05, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler nearly aces No. 15 at Vivint Houston Open
2021 Houston Open, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +2.29 strokes per round
Morning wave: +2.05
Afternoon wave: +2.54
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
72 players at +2 or better (T63)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 3 over par: 36.3%
2. 4 over par: 33.5%
3. 2 over par: 14.9%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Scottie Scheffler (T2, -3, 12.5%)
2. Jason Day (T2, -3, 8.9%)
3. Brandt Snedeker (1, -5, 7.8%)
4. Adam Scott (T8, -2, 5.4%)
5. Tony Finau (T16, -1, 4.7%)
6. Harold Varner III (T2, -3, 4.4%)
7. Hideki Matsuyama (T29, E, 3.7%)
8. Cameron Davis (T2, -3, 3.4%)
9. Russell Henley (T16, -1, 3.0%)
10. Dustin Johnson (T63, +2, 2.9%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Vivint Houston Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.