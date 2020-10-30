-
The Takeaway
Win probabilities: Bermuda Championship
October 30, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2021 Bermuda Championship, Round 2
Top 15 win probabilities:
1. Wyndham Clark (T1, -8, 15.3%)
2. Ryan Armour (T1, -8, 12.7%)
3. Doc Redman (T4, -6, 11.1%)
4. Kramer Hickok (3, -7, 7.7%)
5. Denny McCarthy (T6, -5, 6.4%)
6. Ollie Schniederjans (T4, -6, 5.3%)
7. Scott Piercy (T6, -5, 4.6%)
8. Emiliano Grillo (T12, -4, 4.0%)
9. Peter Malnati (T6, -5, 3.7%)
10. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (T6, -5, 2.4%)
11. Roger Sloan (T6, -5, 2.3%)
12. Brice Garnett (T12, -4, 2.1%)
13. Doug Ghim (T12, -4, 1.8%)
14. Anirban Lahiri (T12, -4, 1.7%)
15. Will Zalatoris (T36, -1, 1.4%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Bermuda Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.