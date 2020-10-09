×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS
Stats Report
BACK
  • Highlights

    Win probabilities: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau’s 373-yard tee shot leads to eagle at Shriners

2021 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Patrick Cantlay (T1, -14, 20.0%)
2. Bryson DeChambeau (6, -13, 19.1%)
3. Brian Harman (T1, -14, 9.5%)
4. Martin Laird (T1, -14, 5.9%)
5. Sungjae Im (T7, -12, 5.7%)
6. Peter Malnati (T1, -14, 4.9%)
7. Sergio Garcia (T7, -12, 4.3%)
8. Austin Cook (T1, -14, 3.8%)
9. Harold Varner III (T13, -11, 2.1%)
10. Stewart Cink (T7, -12, 2.0%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Stewart Cink +4.0
Around the Green: Beau Hossler +2.5
Approach the Green: J.T. Poston +3.5
Off-the-tee: Sam Burns +2.0
Total: Peter Malnati +5.9

NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.

PREVIOUS

Cut prediction: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

PREVIOUS