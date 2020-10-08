-
Cut prediction: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -2.72 strokes per round
Morning wave: -3.19
Afternoon wave: -2.25
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
85 players at -3 or better (T59)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 6 under par: 40.9%
2. 5 under par: 32.6%
3. 7 under par: 15.5%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Bryson DeChambeau (1, -9, 27.1%)
2. Patrick Cantlay (T2, -8, 15.2%)
3. Harold Varner III (T2, -8, 4.7%)
4. Louis Oosthuizen (T13, -6, 3.3%)
5. Hideki Matsuyama (T59, -3, 1.8%)
6. Brian Harman (T13, -6, 1.8%)
7. Webb Simpson (T59, -3, 1.7%)
8. Sergio Garcia (T21, -5, 1.7%)
9. Emiliano Grillo (T7, -7, 1.6%)
10. Rickie Fowler (T32, -4, 1.6%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.