The Takeaway
Win probabilities: Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Bradley takes lead, Sergio’s unique putting, Duffae making moves
2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Keegan Bradley (1, -13, 33.3%)
2. J.T. Poston (T2, -11, 15.0%)
3. Charley Hoffman (T2, -11, 12.5%)
4. Denny McCarthy (T5, -9, 4.8%)
5. Sergio Garcia (T7, -8, 4.6%)
6. Kristoffer Ventura (T5, -9, 4.5%)
7. Talor Gooch (T7, -8, 2.9%)
8. Corey Conners (T12, -7, 2.3%)
9. MJ Daffue (4, -10, 2.2%)
10. Sebastian Munoz (T12, -7, 2.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Maverick McNealy +3.5
Around the Green: Scottie Scheffler +2.4
Approach the Green: Kyle Stanley +3.3
Off-the-tee: Charley Hoffman +2.0
Total: Keegan Bradley +6.6
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sanderson Farms Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.