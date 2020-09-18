-
The Takeaway
Win probabilities: U.S. Open
September 18, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Reed leads by 1, Bryson drives it, English gets creative
2021 U.S. Open, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Patrick Reed (1, -4, 25.7%)
- Justin Thomas (T3, -2, 18.3%)
- Bryson DeChambeau (2, -3, 15.1%)
- Harris English (T3, -2, 6.9%)
- Xander Schauffele (T7, E, 5.3%)
- Hideki Matsuyama (T7, E, 4.6%)
- Jon Rahm (T12, +1, 4.4%)
- Jason Kokrak (6, -1, 3.1%)
- Rafa Cabrera Bello (T3, -2, 2.1%)
- Matthew Wolff (T7, E, 2.0%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Rafa Cabrera Bello +6.2
Around the Green: Paul Barjon +3.9
Approach the Green: Tony Finau +4.5
Off-the-tee: Rory McIlroy +1.8
Total: Bryson DeChambeau +7.3
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the U.S. Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.