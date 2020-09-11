-
Highlights
Win probabilities: Safeway Open
-
-
September 11, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Russell Knox sinks 17-foot birdie putt at Safeway Open
2021 Safeway Open, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Sam Burns (1, -15, 37.4%)
2. Harry Higgs (2, -13, 12.7%)
3. Russell Knox (T3, -12, 8.1%)
4. Cameron Percy (T3, -12, 5.2%)
5. James Hahn (T6, -11, 3.6%)
6. D.J. Trahan (T3, -12, 3.1%)
7. Doug Ghim (T6, -11, 3.0%)
8. Tom Hoge (T8, -10, 2.9%)
9. Pat Perez (T8, -10, 2.7%)
10. Si Woo Kim (T12, -9, 2.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: James Hahn +4.7
Around the Green: Michael Kim +3.1
Approach the Green: Harry Higgs +5.1
Off-the-tee: Sergio Garcia +2.3
Total: Harry Higgs +8.1
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Safeway Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.