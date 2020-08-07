-
-
Win probabilities: PGA Championship
-
August 08, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Justin Rose’s birdie chip shot at PGA Championship
2020 PGA Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Brooks Koepka (T2, -6, 11.4%)
- Jason Day (T2, -6, 9.7%)
- Tommy Fleetwood (T2, -6, 9.5%)
- Daniel Berger (T2, -6, 8.6%)
- Justin Rose (T2, -6, 6.6%)
- Xander Schauffele (T11, -4, 6.5%)
- Haotong Li (1, -8, 5.7%)
- Paul Casey (T8, -5, 4.0%)
- Dustin Johnson (T11, -4, 3.8%)
- Hideki Matsuyama (T16, -3, 3.0%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Victor Perez +3.8
Around the Green: Harold Varner III +4.0
Approach the Green: Jason Day +3.7
Off-the-tee: Tommy Fleetwood +3.3
Total: Tommy Fleetwood +7.3
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the PGA Championship or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.