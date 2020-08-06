-
Cut prediction: PGA Championship
August 07, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2020
- Schauffele is a favorite to win his first major after the first round in San Francisco. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
2020 PGA Championship, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +1.1 strokes per round
Morning wave: +0.67
Afternoon wave: +1.54
Current cutline (top 70 and ties):
89 players at +1 or better (T68)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
- 1 over par: 29.4%
- 2 over par: 25.0%
- Even par: 19.5%
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Xander Schauffele (T3, -4, 10.9%)
- Jason Day (T1, -5, 7.9%)
- Bryson DeChambeau (T20, -2, 6.4%)
- Brooks Koepka (T3, -4, 6.3%)
- Scottie Scheffler (T3, -4, 5.2%)
- Jon Rahm (T48, E, 3.3%)
- Brendon Todd (T1, -5, 3.0%)
- Patrick Reed (T20, -2, 3.0%)
- Daniel Berger (T12, -3, 2.9%)
- Justin Rose (T3, -4, 2.9%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the PGA Championship or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
