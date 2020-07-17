-
-
Win probabilities: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 17, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2020
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at the Memorial
2020 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Jon Rahm (3, -8, 28.7%)
- Tony Finau (T1, -9, 20.9%)
- Ryan Palmer (T1, -9, 11.3%)
- Gary Woodland (T4, -6, 6.2%)
- Chez Reavie (T4, -6, 4.4%)
- Patrick Cantlay (T8, -4, 4.2%)
- Justin Thomas (T16, -3, 3.6%)
- Viktor Hovland (T8, -4, 3.5%)
- Jason Day (7, -5, 3.0%)
- Rory McIlroy (T21, -2, 2.0%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Danny Willett +5.5
Around the Green: Mackenzie Hughes +2.8
Approach the Green: Gary Woodland +4.6
Off-the-tee: Abraham Ancer +2.0
Total: Jason Day +7.1
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.