-
-
Cut prediction: Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
-
Interviews
Bryson DeChambeau’s interview after Round 1 of Rocket Mortgage
2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -1.83 strokes per round
Morning wave: -1.65
Afternoon wave: -2.01
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
67 players at -3 or better (T46)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
- 5 under par: 29.1%
- 4 under par: 26.5%
- 6 under par: 17.8%
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Bryson DeChambeau (T4, -6, 18.3%)
- Webb Simpson (T25, -4, 7.0%)
- Kevin Kisner (T1, -7, 6.6%)
- Doc Redman (T1, -7, 5.7%)
- Rickie Fowler (T11, -5, 5.5%)
- Tyrrell Hatton (T25, -4, 5.1%)
- Adam Hadwin (T11, -5, 3.3%)
- Scott Stallings (T1, -7, 3.1%)
- Emiliano Grillo (T4, -6, 2.9%)
- Lucas Glover (T11, -5, 2.5%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.