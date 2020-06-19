-
Win probabilities: RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Webb Simpson’s Round 2 highlights from RBC Heritage
2020 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Webb Simpson (1, -12, 28.9%)
2. Bryson DeChambeau (T2, -11, 17.8%)
3. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T4, -10, 7.9%)
4. Corey Conners (T2, -11, 7.7%)
5. Abraham Ancer (T6, -9, 3.9%)
6. Brooks Koepka (T6, -9, 3.5%)
7. Ryan Palmer (T4, -10, 3.2%)
8. Ian Poulter (T6, -9, 2.6%)
9. Dustin Johnson (T11, -8, 2.2%)
10. Tony Finau (T11, -8, 1.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Webb Simpson +6.0
Around the Green: Sam Ryder +3.4
Approach the Green: Doc Redman +3.5
Off-the-tee: Brooks Koepka +2.0
Total: Tyler Duncan +5.9
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the RBC Heritage, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
