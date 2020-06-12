-
Win probabilities: Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Rory McIlroy’s Round 2 highlights from Charles Schwab
2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Rory McIlroy (T4, -9, 17.4%)
- Bryson DeChambeau (T2, -10, 15.6%)
- Xander Schauffele (T4, -9, 10.9%)
- Harold Varner III (1, -11, 10.2%)
- Justin Thomas (T7, -8, 9.9%)
- Collin Morikawa (T4, -9, 8.9%)
- Jordan Spieth (T2, -10, 7.3%)
- Gary Woodland (T7, -8, 3.4%)
- Daniel Berger (T7, -8, 2.7%)
- Justin Rose (T7, -8, 2.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Richy Werenski +4.3
Around the Green: Brooks Koepka +2.1
Approach the Green: Adam Long +4.0
Off-the-tee: Bryson DeChambeau +2.3
Total: Rory McIlroy +7.1
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Charles Schwab Challenge, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
