Win probabilities: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Rory McIlroy (T4, -5, 24.4%)
- Tyrrell Hatton (T1, -7, 16.0%)
- Sungjae Im (T4, -5, 8.3%)
- Sung Kang (T1, -7, 6.6%)
- Patrick Reed (T7, -4, 5.8%)
- Danny Lee (3, -6, 5.2%)
- Harris English (T4, -5, 4.8%)
- Marc Leishman (T7, -4, 3.5%)
- Rickie Fowler (T13, -3, 3.1%)
- Hideki Matsuyama (T17, -2, 2.9%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Danny Lee +5.6
Around the Green: Zac Blair +3.7
Approach the Green: Joel Dahmen +3.5
Off-the-tee: Sung Kang +2.4
Total: Danny Lee +7.1
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
