Win probabilities: The Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood’s birdie bump-and-run on No. 7 at Honda
The Honda Classic, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Gary Woodland (T5, -3, 11.2%)
2. J.T. Poston (T2, -4, 10.5%)
3. Tommy Fleetwood (T9, -2, 9.3%)
4. Brendan Steele (1, -5, 8.5%)
5. Lee Westwood (T2, -4, 8.2%)
6. Sungjae Im (T9, -2, 5.2%)
7. Shane Lowry (T9, -2, 4.4%)
8. Nick Watney (T5, -3, 3.8%)
9. Cameron Davis (T5, -3, 3.6%)
10. Luke Donald (T2, -4, 3.1%)
Top Strokes Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Patton Kizzire +3.8
Around the Green: Bo Van Pelt +3.7
Approach the Green: Nick Watney +4.9
Off-the-tee: Tommy Fleetwood +2.0
Total: Byeong Hun An +6.1
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the The Honda Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
